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Vandals steal from submerged buildings around Lake Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | Jul. 17, 2026
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Kihoto estate in Naivasha marooned by floods due to the rising in water levels in Lake Naivasha. [File, Standard]

Vandals and thieves are now targeting submerged and flood-damaged buildings around the swelling Lake Naivasha.

Landlords whose houses have been damaged by rising lake water are facing a much bigger challenge: vandalism.

Groups of youths using the cover of darkness have descended on the abandoned houses, carting away doors, windows and roofing materials in the last couple of weeks.

The most affected is Kihoto, where over 50 per cent of the estate, which houses tens of flower farm workers, has been flooded, displacing 10 families.

This came as experts continued to grapple in darkness over the cause of the rare phenomenon that has also affected several water bodies across the Rift Valley.

A landlord, James Mwai, told of the suffering as the well-organised gangs moved from one house to the other, carting away the doors and windows.

He said that some of the youths were using boats at night to transport the stolen wares to scrap metal dealers and unsuspecting members of the public.

“My plot, which is one of those submerged in water, has been affected with all doors vandalised and I fear that they could come back for the windows,” he said.

This was echoed by another landlord, Jacinta Waithera, who said that previous efforts by landlords to patrol the abandoned houses had flopped due to cost implications.

She noted that the vandalism occurred every evening, adding that the police could do little because they did not have boats and that the affected area was vast.

“We are optimistic that the water levels will drop in the coming weeks as has been the norm in the past, but many landlords will be in for a shock,” she said.

Former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanyoike noted that conditions in the estate were worsening as the water levels continued to rise by the day.

“Tens of private schools, homes, a police post, hotels and a research centre have been submerged in the water at the expense of the owners who are counting huge losses,” he said.

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) has partnered with local and international institutions to investigate reasons behind the rising water levels of various lakes in Rift Valley.

According to the Naivasha-based organisation, the six-month studies will involve geologists, aquifer experts, among others, with a view to obtaining science-based information on the rare phenomena.

In the last couple of years, several water bodies, including Lake Naivasha, Elementaita, Baringo and Turkana, have recorded a sharp rise in water levels even during dry seasons.

In Naivasha, over 5,000 people have been displaced after Kihoto estate was flooded, several hotels were affected, and the WRTI wetland research centre was closed down.

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Related Topics

Naivasha's Submerged Buildings Swelling Lake Naivasha Scrap Metal Dealers Ex-MCA Simon Wanyoike
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