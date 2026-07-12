After protests, Turkana county pledges renovation of dilapidated dispensary

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The dilapidated Lokamarinyang dispensary, which serves thousands of residents in Kibish Ward, Turkana North, along the Kenya-Ethiopia border. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard]

Residents of Kibish Ward in Turkana North, along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, staged protests over the deplorable condition of Lokamarinyang dispensary, forcing county health officials to respond to long-standing concerns.

The demonstrators decried leaking roofs, cracked walls, and chronic shortage of drugs at the facility — the only health centre serving hundreds of residents in the remote border area.

Speaking to the Standard, Turkana County Health CEC Joseph Epem acknowledged that the facility requires renovations.

Dr Epem said the tender for renovation of Lokamarinyang and other facilities was unresponsive in the last financial year.

“Rest assured, service delivery will remain uninterrupted, as the facilities are fully stocked with essential medical supplies,” he said adding that, “We will re-advertise the tender in the current financial year once the supplementary budget, which incorporates all commitments, has been passed.”

The CEC revealed that the Health Department has directed all facilities to use their SHA reimbursements for minor repairs as they wait for the new financial year to be fully operational.

He noted that the last consignment of drugs was supplied to Lokamarinyang in the last two weeks.

However, documents obtained by The Standard from the Turkana County Budget for Financial Year 2025/2026 show that Lokamarinyang Dispensary was allocated Ksh 4.7 million for renovation.

A spot check by The Standard revealed that no work has commenced, leaving residents questioning the delay.

“This is the only facility we depend on for health services,” one resident said during the protest. We are tired of promises. We need action now,” said David Ekai.

The standoff in Kibish highlights ongoing challenges in service delivery in Turkana’s hard-to-reach areas, where residents say they are often left behind despite budgetary allocations.

County officials now face pressure to fast-track the re-advertisement of tenders and ensure the Ksh 4.7 million allocation translates into actual repairs before the next rains.