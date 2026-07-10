Turkana North residents protest over collapsed dispensary

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The Lokamarinyang Dispensary, which serves thousands of residents in the border area, is in a severely dilapidated condition. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard]

Residents of Lokamarinyang in Kibish Turkana North staged a peaceful protest over the deteriorated state of Lokamarinyang Dispensary, calling on the Turkana County Government to urgently intervene.

The dispensary, which serves thousands of residents in the border area, is in a severely dilapidated condition. Cracks on walls, leaking roof, and broken equipment have rendered parts of the facility unusable.

Protesters said the poor state of infrastructure is hindering delivery of healthcare services and making it difficult for patients to access timely and adequate medical attention. They added that the facility also lacks basic drugs and essential medical supplies.

The residents vowed to sustain pressure until the dispensary is renovated, stocked, and adequately staffed to serve the community.