Utumishi Girls reopens after deadly dorm inferno

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Utumishi Girls reopens as Form Four students resume classes after deadly dormitory fire. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Form Four students at Utumishi Girls Academy have reported back to the school, 34 days after 16 students lost their lives in a dormitory inferno.

The candidates underwent counselling yesterday morning, before they were allowed back in the school.

Leah Serem, a parent, said that the process of returning her daughter to the school was tiresome and costly.

Rift Valley Regional Education Director James Indimuli addresses journalists at Utumishi Girls Senior School on July 2, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

She said that although her daughter survived the fire, she lost all her belongings and she was forced to buy new uniforms, bed sheets, blankets, among other essentials.

“My daughter was lucky. Others were not and we cried together. It has not been easy to return our children, especially for parents who are unable in terms of finances,” she said.

She confirmed that they underwent counselling and that she hoped the school would take care of her daughter and other students to ensure no such incident repeats.

She called on the students and parents to try and put the past behind them, insisting that God was in control and would take care of the girls.

However, Serem urged the school to ensure the discipline of notorious students, take reports from students over possible crime and also listen to their students.

“Reports made should be investigated and taken seriously. We want the government to take care of us and ensure there is peace in the school.

Rift Valley Regional Education Director James Indimuli confirmed that they were expecting at least 150 students to report by yesterday.

He said that the school had put up measures to ensure the students were safe and comfortable and the learning continued without interruptions.

“We have a team of counsellors who have been speaking to the students and their parents. The team also counselled the teachers a few days ago. They will not leave here until all students undergo counselling,” said Indimuli.

Indimuli confirmed that physical infrastructure had been put in place to ensure the Form Four students were accommodated.

He confirmed that the Grade 10 students would report next Monday, but regretted that temporary structures would have to be put in place to accommodate them.

“To accommodate the Grade 10, part of the school’s hall and classrooms will be converted into hostels. Tents have also been set up to assist the students in settling in,” said Indimuli.

He did not confirm when the Form 3s would report but insisted that the government was working hand in hand with the school’s administration to ensure all students are comfortable.

The school will also be under the leadership of Rufina Nkonge, the new Principal from Langa Langa Mixed Secondary School in Nakuru.

Wilkister Vera, the new chair of the school board, admitted that there was a lot on the plate for them as the school found its feet again.

She said that the school needed to reopen for the sake of the KCSE candidates and to ensure that learning continued.

“Students need to start learning. We want to ensure the public that the students will be kept safe and comfortable. We want to reserve the good name of the school,” she said.

While hoping that the school would be back on its feet as soon as possible, Vera said construction and renovations of dormitories would be done during the August holiday.

“The temporary measures are in place to ensure the candidates are well prepared for the examinations. We welcome well-wishers to help us rebuild the school,” she said.