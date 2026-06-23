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Kericho residents plant trees to mark Father's Day

By Nikko Tanui | Jun. 23, 2026
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Sosit Primary School pupils and professionals from Bureti constituency plant trees. [File, Standard]

Hundreds of Kericho residents and cyclists marked Father's Day by planting trees at Moi Gardens as part of ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation and increase forest cover.

The residents embarked on tree planting after the Kericho Classic Road National Championship concluded, which attracted cyclists from across the country.

Speaking during the event, Kericho Chief Officer for Lands Jackie Langat said the county government had secured 3,000 tree seedlings that will be planted in various parts of the county to support forest conservation and environmental sustainability.

"We have set aside 3,000 tree seedlings that will be planted in different parts of Kericho County, including sections of the Mau Forest, to help increase forest cover and protect our environment for future generations," said Langat.

Kenya Cyclists Association official Charles Mose said environmental conservation had become an integral part of the association's activities across the country.

"As cyclists, we spend a lot of time outdoors and appreciate the importance of a clean and healthy environment. That is why tree planting has been incorporated into our activities whenever we hold major competitions and events," said Mose.

He said that the association would continue to partner with local communities and government agencies to support efforts to increase forest cover and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Langat revealed that some of the seedlings will be planted in sections of the Mau Forest Complex, one of the country's most important water towers, as part of efforts to restore degraded areas and safeguard natural resources.

"Environmental conservation is a shared responsibility. We are encouraging residents to take part in tree-planting activities because every tree planted today contributes to a greener and healthier tomorrow," she said  

Langat lauded residents and cyclists for taking part in the initiative, saying environmental conservation requires the collective efforts of government agencies, local communities and other stakeholders.

Kericho resident James Kirugu lauded the initiative, saying it was an innovative way of marking Father's Day while promoting environmental conservation.

"Tree planting is a noble activity that benefits the entire community. We are proud to celebrate Father's Day by contributing to the protection of our environment and ensuring future generations enjoy a greener county," he said. 

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Related Topics

Kericho Tree Planting Mau Forest Complex Kenya Cyclists Association Kericho Classic Road Championship
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