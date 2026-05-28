What we know about Utumishi Girls dorm fire

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The dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru county that was gutted by fire at night. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

The death toll from Utumishi Girls Academy fire has risen to 15 following the tragic incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The affected dormitory, referred to as the Meline Waithera Block, housed about 220 students from Grade 10, Form Three and Form Four.

While confirming the incident early on, Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, his Education counterpart Julius Ogamba, PS Julius Bitok and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Eliud Lagat have arrived at the school following the deadly midnight fire.

CS Murkomen asked for calmness as security agencies investigate the cause of the fire.

Interior CS Julius Ogamba said a multi-agency team responded to the incident and put out the fire by 3am, but the damage had already been done.

He also said the government has set up a hotline, 1199, through which parents can report and receive counselling services.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika said the county and national government are working together to address the issue. "We stand in solidarity with the parents, the school and everyone who is affected to give them the support they need," said Kihika.

Anxious parents and neighbours arrived at the school as early as 4 am, but were denied access to the institution.

A contingent of police officers, firefighters, and education officials is at the school to assist in rescue efforts as investigations into the incident begin.

The police have barred media and members of the public from accessing the fire scene, citing crowd control as rescue efforts continue.

‎Injured students have been taken to St Joseph Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the victims have been moved to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital and St. Mark’s Hospital.