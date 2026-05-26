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Bomet county digitises revenue collection to boost efficiency

By Kiprono Kurgat | May. 26, 2026
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Governor Hillary Barchok says manual revenue collection was susceptible to manipulation, corruption and mismanagement. [File, Standard]

Bomet county has introduced an Integrated County Revenue Management System aimed at enhancing tax collection and service delivery for residents and business owners.

The new system, which digitises the payment of business licenses, land rates, parking fees, market stall rent, and extraction permits, is part of broader efforts by the county to modernise operations, improve efficiency, and eliminate the challenges associated with manual payment systems.

Governor Hillary Barchok said the manual revenue collection was susceptible to manipulation, corruption and mismanagement.

Prof Barchok announced that the system was developed by the Department of ICT in partnership with the Konza Technopolis Development Authority and Safaricom PLC.

The governor directed that revenue payment will be made through www.bometpay.go.ke and through a USSD code *863#.  

He said the system will be on pilot phase until June 30, 2026, followed by a full rollout across all revenue sources on July 1, 2026. Through the system, the county expects to raise Sh500 million annually.

“We have failed to meet our annual revenue targets time and again because the cash remittance mode of revenue payment has numerous loopholes for stealing collected cash through corrupt deals while other traders dodge remitting taxes and secretly buy off unscrupulous revenue collectors,” Barchok explained.

“Beginning July 1, 2026, all revenue payments, including parking fees, cess, single business permits, stall rent, land rates, and any other bills and invoices will be paid through the bometpay.go.ke or  USSD code *863#provided,” the governor directed.

He confirmed that the county has revamped the revenue management system to monitor collection from all revenue sources in real time to help the county achieve its revenue potential.

Barchok challenged all staff assigned the duties of revenue collection to execute their duties firmly to increase revenue collection because it is part of their performance contracting.

He emphasised that the directive is geared towards improving transparency and accountability, which will boost revenue collection to be utilised to improve service delivery in all sectors in the county.

Barchok appealed to the people of Bomet to embrace the cashless mode of revenue remittance to help implement development projects in the county.                                                  

Present at the launch were Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich, Konza Technopolis Development Authority ICT Manager Hilary Kirui, Safaricom PLC Regional Manager Clive Japedo, Bomet County executive members led by Finance CECM Benard Cheruiyot, ICT Chief Officer Stella Rotich and Finance Chief Officer Jonah Mutai.        

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Bomet Tax Collection Governor Hillary Barchok Konza Technopolis Authority Safaricom PLC
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