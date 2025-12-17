×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Counties struggling to raise own revenue as arrears grow, says CoB

By Irene Githinji | Dec. 17, 2025
The Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o during 2025 medium term debt management strategy (MTDS). [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Controller of Budget (CoB) has revealed low performance by counties in own-source revenue collection in the first quarter of Financial Year 2025/26.

CoB Margaret Nyakang’o said in the first quarter of FY 2025/26, county governments collectively generated Sh13.94 billion in own-source revenue.

The amount represented 15 per cent of their annual target of Sh93.89 billion, but had increased by 10 per cent compared to a similar period of Financial Year 2024/25, when the county governments cumulatively received a total of Sh12.68 billion.

“Underperformance in revenue generation has led to budget shortfalls, hindering the full execution of planned activities. Six County Governments collected 10 per cent or less of their own source revenue targets, while thirty-one Counties collected between 11 and 19 per cent, and ten Counties achieved 20 per cent or more,” she said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the CoB, counties that achieved the higher proportion of their local revenue collection to their respective annual revenue targets were Samburu County at 40 per cent, Garissa at 36 per cent, Narok at 35 per cent, Kitui and Mombasa at 22 per cent each, Vihiga and Baringo at 21 per cent each and Homa Bay and Lamu at 20 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, counties with the lowest proportion of their local revenue collection to their respective annual revenue targets included Uasin Gishu and Kisumu, both attaining 10 per cent, Kwale at nine per cent, Nandi at seven per cent, Siaya at six per cent and Kericho at four per cent.

“This poor performance is primarily attributed to shortfalls in ordinary OSR collections, except for Kisumu, which experienced significant revenue losses from FIF owing to the elevation of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to Level Six, which has since been handed over to the National Government,” Nyakang’o said.

The total outstanding revenue arrears as at September 30, amounted to Sh156.23 billion, which included Sh113.90 billion in ordinary Own Source Revenue arrears, Sh7.05 billion in Facility Improvement Financing arrears, and Sh35.28 billion related to the September equitable share.

According to Nyakang’o, the situation significantly impedes liquidity, making it challenging for the counties to implement the FY2025/26 budget effectively.

“County governments should enhance revenue collection mechanisms by improving revenue administration. Counties are encouraged to explore innovative strategies to broaden the revenue base and collection of revenue arrears, which had accumulated to Sh156.23 billion as of September 30, 2025,” the CoB said.

For Nairobi, the county received Sh6.61 billion in revenue during the first quarter of FY 2025/26, the amount representing increase of 21 per cent compared to the amount received in a similar period in FY 2024/25 of Sh5.45 billion.

Nyakang’o stated that the total revenue consisted of Sh3.43 billion from the equitable share of revenue raised nationally, and OSR collection of Sh2.47 billion, with the county having a cash balance of Sh719.85 million from FY 2024/25.

The total OSR collection of Sh2.47 billion included FIF of Sh412.46 million, and Sh58.15 million from the liquor fees.

No additional allocations from the national government and development partners was received.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o County Revenue Collection County Government
.

Latest Stories

Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Opinion
By Kingwa Kamencu
4 hrs ago
Counties splash Sh1.5b on travel in three months, report reveals
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
Fresh clues after CCTV, autopsy reveal deadly crash killed Jirongo
National
By Standard Team
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Nyambura 4 hrs ago
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved