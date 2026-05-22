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Stolen police rifle recovered in Kitale, imposter arrested

By Ronald Kipruto | May. 22, 2026
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Stolen police rifle. [DCI] 

Police in Kitale have recovered a stolen police firearm that was snatched from an officer in Sibanga by an imposter posing as a newly posted officer from Eldoret.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, who has since been arrested and is in police custody, arrived on Wednesday and blended in easily, engaging officers while dressed in a police raincoat.

He later requested assistance in finding accommodation within the police lines from the officers at the gate. He then asked to be shown a place to get a meal, where he is said to have offered to carry officers’ belongings.

“As they walked, the suspect cleverly duped one of the officers into helping carry his belongings, all while surreptitiously snatching the officer’s loaded Steyr rifle, complete with 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition,” the DCI said.

He then fled on a waiting motorcycle and escaped into the night, leaving officers in confusion as a manhunt was launched.

Acting on intelligence from members of the public, police in Sibanga conducted a targeted raid in Sokomoko Village in Sitatunga Location, Trans Nzoia East Sub-County, where they arrested the 22-year-old suspect.

“Upon conducting a search, the suspect was found in possession of the stolen Steyr rifle, loaded with 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition,” the DCI said.

Two officers were arrested yesterday after the rifle went missing.

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Related Topics

Police Officer stolen rifle Sibanga Police Station Imposter Police in Kitale
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