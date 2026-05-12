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Mtetezi App: Bringing hope to human rights defenders

By Yvonne Chepkwony | May. 12, 2026

Mtetezi App is helping protect Kenyan human rights defenders through rapid reporting and emergency response ahead of the 2027 elections.

When faced with persecution from the people, he tended to protect them from the oppressors; he knew his only hope was to trigger an alarm, hoping and praying for his safety.

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