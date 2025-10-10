Traders count losses after fire destroys shops

The timber shops housed stores and retail shops. [File, Standard]

Traders at Makimeny Trading Centre in Chepalungu, Bomet County, are counting significant losses after a devastating fire engulfed their shops.

The congested and poorly planned centre is home to hundreds of small-scale traders who deal in groceries, textiles, food stalls, M-Pesa outlets, second-hand clothes, butcheries, as well as retail and wholesale businesses.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established, but traders who spoke to The Standard suspect it was due to an electrical fault that escalated into a major inferno around 8 PM on Wednesday.

Joan Chepkoech was in shock as her M-Pesa shop was consumed by flames.

"I don't know where to start now; just yesterday, I brought in a stock of new mobile phones from Nairobi, and now they are all burning down," she lamented.

Chepkoech urged the police to investigate the cause of the fire and expressed frustration with the response from the county disaster team.

Paul Maritim, who operates a grocery business, criticized the county government for its lack of timely response.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok stated that despite the firefighters' frantic efforts, nothing could be salvaged from the blaze.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the Makimeny business community whose source of livelihood has been destroyed. I promise to stand in solidarity with you as you plan to rebuild. I also call upon well-wishers to join hands with us and support Makimeny," Barchok said.

Area MP Victor Koech Mandazi also expressed his condolences to the business community affected by the fire.

"In this moment of sorrow, I stand with the affected traders and their families. I will join hands with fellow leaders and well-wishers to offer support where possible," Koech stated.