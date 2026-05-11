Families in agony as Oloolua collapse rescue efforts slow

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Collapsed building in Oloolua, Kajiado County, following a structural failure. [File, Standard]

Search and rescue operations are ongoing for four people feared trapped in an eight-storey building that collapsed in Oloolua, Kajiado County, on Friday.

The building, located in the Ole Nairi area, collapsed on Friday night. The cause of the collapse is yet to be established.

Families of the victims have called on rescue teams to hasten the operation, expressing fears over the safety of their loved ones.

Speaking to The Standard at the scene, Kajiado North Sub- County Administrator Samuel Muchiri said teams from the National Disaster Management Authority, the National Environment Management Authority, and both national and county governments were working together to save the trapped victims.

“At the moment, I cannot comment on the structural integrity of adjacent buildings because experts are still assessing the situation. They will provide guidance on how the neighbouring structures were built,” he said.

A member of the National Rescue Management Unit noted improvements in the rescue effort, citing increased manpower and machinery deployed at the site.

“I don’t think we should have anything to worry about. Because we are aware that what we are dealing with is human life. And as much as we want to preserve human life, we also have to be careful about our own safety. We are approaching the scene respectfully and safely. And we have to be cautious too,” he said.

He added that the rescue process had been slowed by bad weather, but assured families that officers remained motivated and hopeful of concluding the operation soon.

“I just urge the affected family members to be a little more patient. Just understand that we are not going anywhere. And we are working for their interest,” he added.

Grief and desperation hung heavy over the rubble as relatives of one of the trapped victims pleaded for urgency in the rescue effort, saying every passing hour deepens their fear.



“It has been two days. We are begging the rescue teams to move faster. We were here yesterday and left without seeing him. Today we have been here since morning, and still there is no real progress. We just want to see our son, whatever his condition,” a family member said.

The family said their loved one had recently moved into a third-floor unit in the storey building, hoping to cut down on the long daily commute from Joska and be closer to his job. They added that their family member was living on the third floor of the storey building, after moving closer to work to avoid long commutes from Joska.

“Moses came here a few months ago as a welder. All has been going on well and we were communicating with him. He told us about the work left and that he would be returning home in a week, but today, just before the week was over, we are here searching and worried about his safety,” he stated.