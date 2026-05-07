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Standard journalists barred from Ruto event in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | May. 7, 2026
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Standard Media Group journalists stand outside Lake Naivasha Resort after State House officials denied them accreditation to cover the Second National Education Conference in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Standard Media Group journalists were blocked from covering President William Ruto’s education conference in Naivasha on Thursday after a State House communications official accused the media house of biased reporting against the government.

The standoff unfolded at Lake Naivasha Resort during accreditation for the Second National Education Conference, which focused on delayed school capitation, a teacher shortage and the transition to Grade 10.

Journalists from several media houses had arrived at the accreditation desk before entering the venue when the official stopped Standard journalists from accessing the meeting.

The officer, who identified himself as a State House communications director, said the media house would not be allowed to cover the event because of what he termed negative reporting against the State.

“I can tell you for free that any other media house will enter the venue but not the Standard, mko na ujinga sana,” said the officer.

“I don’t have a problem with you, but you can tell your bosses that you shall not enter the meeting,” he added.

The official then proceeded to accredit journalists from other media houses, including freelancers, while denying access to Standard Group reporters.

President Ruto was expected to attend the conference as education stakeholders push the government to address delayed capitation funds, a shortage of teachers and uncertainty surrounding the rollout of Grade 10 under the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of the education sector, with schools warning that funding delays have disrupted learning and operations across the country.

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