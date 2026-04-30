Turkana residents want water, health prioritised in county budget

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Turkana residents give their views on the County budget for 2026/2027. [Lucas Ngasike, Standard]

Residents of Turkana West have urged the county government to place water and health services at the centre of the 2026/2027 budget.

They said that the two sectors remain the most urgent needs for both host and refugee communities.

Speaking during a public participation forum on the upcoming financial year’s budget held in Kakuma, more than 300 participants drawn from Letea, Lopur, Nakalale, Kalobeyei and Kakuma wards, alongside members of the Kakuma refugee community, voiced concern over persistent water shortages and limited access to healthcare.

Residents said that despite years of planning, families still walk long distances to find clean water, even as the health sector remains a pipe dream.

Melvine Arukudi from Lonyuduk village in Kalobeyei Ward described the daily struggles faced by households in her area.

“Our children miss school, and women spend hours under the sun looking for water. We need a borehole drilled in our village so that water is brought closer to the people,” she said.

Arukudi added that while the village has a dispensary, it lacks basic infrastructure such as fencing and lighting, making it difficult for patients to seek medical attention at night.

“A health facility must be secure and accessible at all times. Lighting and fencing are not luxuries they are necessities,” she noted.

In Nawotom village, residents are calling for both water infrastructure and a new health facility.

Alice Nangiro told the forum that villagers and their livestock depend on a river located nearly 10 kilometres away.

“We share water sources with animals because we have no alternative. The county should invest in a permanent solution for both domestic and livestock use,” Nangiro said.

She added that residents currently travel to Natiira or Kalobeyei for treatment, journeys she described as costly and exhausting.

Refugee representatives also appealed for inclusive development. Wakilongo Elongo, a Congolese refugee living in Kakuma, emphasised that improved water access could transform livelihoods in Turkana West.

“Water is life here. With proper investment in aquifers and irrigation, families can farm, feed themselves and reduce dependency on relief aid,” Elongo said.

“When water projects benefit both refugees and the host community, they strengthen social cohesion and food security.”

County officials present at the forum assured residents that their views would inform the final budget framework.

The County Chief Officer for Economic Planning, Samwuel Ekale, underscored the importance of citizen participation in shaping development priorities.

“The budget is not just figures on paper; it reflects the choices we make as a county.

Public participation ensures that resources collected through taxes and other revenues are directed to projects that matter most to wananchi,” Ekale said.

He encouraged continued engagement even after the April 28, 2026 deadline for submissions, noting that sustained dialogue would be critical during implementation.

As the county finalises its 2026/2027 spending plan, residents of Turkana West remain hopeful that their call for a reliable water supply and improved healthcare will be reflected in tangible allocations.