Only 9 percent of KPLC last mile connectivity complete

The National Assembly’s Committee on Energy has raised concern over the slow implementation of the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, after it emerged that only nine per cent of the project has been completed.
The committee, chaired by Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, expressed regret that despite years of significant public investment, progress on the project remains minimal.
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