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Shock as body of hotel worker is found lying in pool of blood

By Antony Gitonga | Apr. 24, 2026
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Residents of a Naivasha village woke up to a rude shock to find the body of a hotel worker lying in a pool of blood after she was reportedly murdered through stabbing on the neck. 

The body of the 33-year-old woman was found in Gituamba village off the Naivasha-Kirima road by members of the public before police were called in.

The woman was on her way to work around 5am when she  was allegedly attacked and stabbed in the neck by the killer, who escaped without stealing anything from her.

A village elder, Julius Wainaina, said that residents heading to work early in the morning stumbled on the body that was lying in a pool of blood next to the roadside.

He said that there was a visible mark on the neck where blood was oozing from, adding that her personal effects were littered next to the body.

“Area residents have identified the body as that of a hotel worker who was on her way to work early in the morning when the incident occurred,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, adding that the motive behind the attack was not known though investigations had kicked off.

He said that initial investigations pointed to murder through stabbing on the neck inflicted by a sharp object, which caused the victim to bleed to death.

“The body has been collected and taken to the local mortuary, and we have launched investigations, though no arrest has been made,” he said.

Meanwhile, the body of a man who had been missing for close to a week was found hanging in his house in Kongoni center, 40 kilometers from Naivasha town.

It’s suspected that the man who was a casual laborer in the center died by suicide after months of depression, according to neighbors. 

The CID boss confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased, who was living alone, did not leave behind a suicide note.

“Neighbors noticed a foul smell emanating from the house that was locked from the inside, and on peeping through the window, they found the body hanging from a rope,” he said.

Both bodies were collected and taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem. 

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Naivasha Insecurity Murder Cases Suicide Cases Depression And Suicide
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