Four deny killing elderly Salgaa couple as court hears chilling details

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Four deny killing an elderly couple in Salgaa on November 2, 2025. Richard Wanjala, Michael Kipsang, Elly Njuguna and Collins Wekesa appeared before Judge Patricia Gichohi on April 22, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard.]

Four suspects have denied murdering an elderly couple in Muthiga Village, Salgaa, in Nakuru County on November 2, 2025.

The victims, Joseph Kihiti, 90, and his wife Bethrosa Wanjiku, 63, were found dead with injuries suggesting they were brutally attacked under disturbing circumstances.

Richard Wanjala, Michael Kipsang, Elly Njuguna and Collins Wekesa appeared before Justice Patricia Gichohi, where they denied any involvement in the killings.

The four are also accused of killing Margaret Wambui in Mosaiyet Village, Salgaa, on November 7, 2025 just five days after the couple’s murder.

In the first charge, prosecutors allege the suspects conspired to carry out a planned killing linked to a land dispute involving Kihiti and one of the accused. The second murder is believed to have targeted a potential witness in the same dispute.

Investigating officer Police Constable Brian Makaga opposed granting the suspects bail.

“Since they committed the offence, they disappeared, and they were only arrested on March 28, 2026, at Belbur in Nakuru. We believe they are a flight risk,” he told the court.

He added:

“It took a lot of resources to track the four, and in the event that they are released on bond, they may escape again.”

The suspects, through their lawyers, sought 24 hours to respond to the prosecution’s application opposing bail.

In the second count, Wanjala had initially admitted involvement in Wambui’s murder but later changed his plea, claiming he did not understand the charges. The other accused denied the offence.

The prosecution maintained that the two murders could be linked and warned that releasing the suspects could interfere with ongoing investigations.

“We are also tracing other suspects in the murder and witnesses. Investigations are still ongoing, and if they are released, they may interfere with the witnesses,” Makaga stated.

The court ordered the four to be remanded at Nakuru GK Prison until Friday, when the bail application will be heard.

According to authorities, Kihiti’s body was found on a bed, while Wanjiku’s body lay in the living room of their home.

Area Chief Stephen Nderitu said neighbours raised alarm after the couple failed to attend church—a routine they never missed.

“Church members and residents visited the home and found the front door locked. However, at the back, we saw blood and knew something was wrong, and we opened the door,” he said.

Rongai Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Donata Atieno said preliminary findings pointed to extreme violence.

Authorities noted that nothing appeared to have been stolen from the house, deepening the mystery surrounding the killings.

The case will be mentioned on Friday.