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Governor Mutai seeks revocation of deeds issued irregularly in Chelimo land row

By Nikko Tanui | Apr. 20, 2026
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Kericho Governor Erick Mutai wants EACC to launch investigation into the controversial land allocation. [File, Standard]

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai wants the Ministry of Lands to revoke title deeds allegedly issued irregularly to politicians and influential individuals in the contested Chelimo/Kefoko Estate.

In a statement, the governor also petitioned the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to launch investigation into the controversial land allocation, citing widespread irregularities and abuse of office.

At the centre of the dispute is a 155-acre parcel of land that had been earmarked for the resettlement of at least 1,500 squatters. However, the process has been marred by allegations that impostors—including Members of the Kericho County Assembly, as well as senior former and current government officials—manipulated the allocation system to acquire multiple plots.

Governor Mutai expressed concern that the genuine beneficiaries were sidelined by well-connected individuals who allegedly used their influence to secure land.

“This land was specifically reserved to address the plight of squatters who have lived without ownership for decades. It is unacceptable that the process was hijacked by individuals who do not qualify,” he said.

The 155 acres form part of a larger 800-acre tract designated for the expansion of Kericho Town. The governor noted that any irregular allocations undermine not only the settlement programme but also the county’s broader urban development plans.

He urged the Ministry of Lands to act swiftly to nullify the questionable title deeds and ensure that the land is redistributed transparently to the rightful beneficiaries.

At the same time, Dr Mutai emphasised the need for accountability, calling on the EACC to conduct a forensic audit of all title deeds issued in the scheme.

“We want the EACC to do a forensic audit of all the title deeds that have been issued to impostors. Elected leaders, their families or proxies who were irregularly awarded land should be arrested and arraigned in court over land fraud. Genuine squatters are the ones who should benefit from the land allocation,” he said.

The Chelimo/Kefoko land saga has sparked public outrage in recent days, with affected squatters staging protests and demanding inclusion in the beneficiary list. Governor Mutai assured residents that his administration remains committed to protecting their rights and ensuring fairness in land distribution.

“I have extended the term of the Chelimo/Kefoko task force by 30 days,” he said.

He also directed that 32 households displaced to pave the way for the construction of affordable housing at the Talai area on the outskirts of Kericho town be settled within the Chelimo/Kefoko squatters resettlement scheme. 

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Related Topics

Governor Erick Mutai Chelimo/Kefoko Estate EACC Ministry of Lands
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