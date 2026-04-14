State issues title deeds to 2,000 Chelimo squatters

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Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir says title deeds to secure land tenure for the beneficiaries. [File, Standard]

The government has started issuing title deeds to more than 2,000 squatters in Chelimo Estate, Kericho County, paving the way to resolve a long-standing land dispute and expansion of Kericho town.

The beneficiaries had occupied a section of the 800-acre prime parcel of land on the outskirts of Kericho town for decades, leading to a land dispute that stalled key development projects in the area.

Speaking during the issuance of the title deeds, Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, who was accompanied by Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, said this is expected to brings to an end years of uncertainty over land ownership.

“We have finally resolved a land question that has persisted for decades. By issuing title deeds to these families, we are not only securing their future but also unlocking the immense economic potential of this land for the benefit of Kericho County and the country at large. This is a win-win solution that ends uncertainty and opens the door for structured development,” said Korir.

The PS announced that the agreement reached between the government and the squatters will not only secure land tenure for the beneficiaries but also unlock the economic potential of the vast property.

Governor Mutai welcomed the move, terming it a transformative milestone for the county.

“This is a historic moment for Kericho. The regularisation of land ownership at Chelimo sets the stage for major investments, including public institutions and a Special Economic Zone. With secure land tenure, we can now plan and implement development projects that will transform this area into a modern urban centre and create jobs for our people,” he said.

Among the planned developments in the area are new county government offices, hospitals, schools, and other public institutions aimed at improving service delivery to residents.

The land has also been earmarked for the establishment of a Special Economic Zone, to spur industrial growth, create jobs, and position Kericho as a key economic hub in the region.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader agenda to address historical land injustices while accelerating urban expansion and economic growth in emerging towns across the country.

Residents who received the title deeds said this would ensure they live in dignity.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Viola Chepkoech thanked the government for resolving the long-standing dispute.

“We have lived here for many years without ownership documents, always fearing eviction. Today marks a new beginning for our children and us. With these title deeds, we can now invest in our land, build better homes, and plan for the future with confidence,” she said.