Teacher dies after fight over land dispute in Narok North

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Tension has gripped Musondoro village in Enaibelibel Location, Narok North Sub-county, after a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Wednesday evening in what police linked to a long-standing land dispute.

The incident sparked panic among residents, prompting the deployment of security personnel from Narok Central and Narok North sub-counties to contain rising tensions between two communities in the area.

The region remains sensitive, having previously experienced ethnic clashes in 1992.

The deceased, identified as Phillip Sankale, a teacher at Erupata Primary School in Narok South, was reportedly attacked during an altercation with a neighbour that escalated into violence over a disputed 15-acre piece of land.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Narok County Referral Hospital, about 45 kilometres from the scene.

Olokurto Sub-county Deputy Police Commander Harrison Matheka confirmed the incident, stating that the father of seven had been involved in a protracted land dispute with the suspect.

“The family of the assailant, Koros, and that of the victim, Ndebei, have been embroiled in a 10-year court battle over the 15-acre parcel of land.

The situation turned tragic when the suspect allegedly drove sheep into a section of land belonging to the victim’s family, triggering the confrontation, Matheka explained.

During the incident, two members of the deceased’s family sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Police identified the main suspect as Joshua ole Koros, who fled the scene and is still at large.

However, three individuals believed to have been present during the incident, Benjamin Naikumi, Joel Njoria and Julius Koros,have been arrested and are being held at Olokurto Police Station to assist with investigations.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is handling the matter and will arraign the suspects in court as efforts to apprehend the main suspect continue,” said the officer.

A relative of the deceased Joseph Sankale aka BBC said the land dispute has been in court for years, adding that a recent ruling had awarded ownership of the land to their family.

"We have all land documentation, as it was shared between 3 people and the court ruled in our favor," said Sankale on phone.

He said three members of his family, led by Francis Saningo, were at Olokurto recording statements as we went to press on Thursday morning.

Police have urged residents to remain calm as investigations continue.