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Ruto declares war on oil cartels, warns public officials in sector

By George Sayagie and Peter Kipkemoi | Apr. 6, 2026

President Ruto accompanied by Narok leaders during an interdenominational church Service in Kilgoris, Narok County, on Easter Sunday. [George Sayagie, Standard] 

President William Ruto has warned that cartels in the petroleum industry seeking to exploit the Middle East crisis for profit will face severe punishment.

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