Storm over Arabal school as ombudsman seek answers over demolition and eviction by KFS

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A storm is brewing in Baringo County after the Office of the Ombudsman stepped in over a controversial night raid, alleged harassment of residents, and a bitter land dispute involving Laramaru Primary School in Arabal Location.



The Commission on Administrative Justice has demanded answers from the State Department for Forestry within three days, following claims that officers linked to the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) stormed the school at night, demolished structures, and made away with vital learning materials.



As per the letter, residents say they fled Arabal in 2012 when deadly clashes between the Pokot and Tugen communities reduced homes and public facilities to rubble.

While they were still displaced, the government moved in and, in 2016, controversially declared the land a forest.



But in 2023, a fragile peace deal brokered by elders brought hope. Communities agreed to rebuild what had been lost, starting with schools.



Laramaru Primary School was born out of that effort.



With support from education officials, the school was registered and opened in July 2024. In the absence of government teachers, locals stepped in, volunteering to teach and feed the children.



In October 2024, a multi-agency team descended on the school, declaring it illegal and ordering its demolition, claiming it sat on forest land.



Despite the threats, learning went on. By May 2025, the Teachers Service Commission had posted three teachers, signalling official recognition.



Residents recount a chilling pre-dawn raid on January 4, 2026. Armed officers allegedly tore down structures and seized desks, books, food supplies, and even pupils’ birth certificates.



The raid sparked outrage across Baringo, with political leaders condemning the operation and rallying support to rebuild the school. Tensions flared, with reports of blocked supplies, clashes, and gunshots fired into the air.



Though the school has since been put back up, conditions remain dire. Pupils reportedly sit on stones, learning without basic materials.

The Environment and Land Court in Nakuru nullified the 2016 gazettement of Arabal as forest land, declaring it unconstitutional and restoring ownership to residents.



Yet, despite the decision by the court, KFS is accused of pushing for the school’s relocation to a site nearly 10 kilometres away, raising fears that young children will be locked out of education.



Even more alarming are claims of rising tensions, with allegations that local actors are stoking divisions that could reignite inter-community conflict.



Now, the Ombudsman has stepped in, terming the matter urgent and sensitive, touching on security and the constitutional right to education.



Early this month, the High Court in Nakuru stopped the reconstruction of the school.



The court issued temporary conservatory orders following a petition filed by the Lemaitai Mukutani Community Forest Association through its chairperson, Geoffrey Ilguris.



In the suit, the association has named the Endorois Welfare Council, Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren, and the Marigat Deputy County Commissioner as respondents. The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Attorney General have been listed as interested parties.

Ilguris argues that Mukutani Forest is a gazetted public forest and claims that the reconstruction of Loromoru Primary School involved clearing indigenous trees, grading forest land, and excavation within the forest.



He further alleged that the Marigat DCC deployed security personnel to shield the activities and urged the court to direct the Officer Commanding the nearest police station to ensure compliance with the orders.