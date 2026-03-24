Shock, hard questions after 33 bodies exhumed from Kericho mass grave

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Homicide detectives dig to exhume unidentified bodies buried under unclear circumstances at Kericho Public Cemetery. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Thirty-three bodies have been exhumed from a mass grave at the Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho County in a chilling incident that has raised questions on the circumstances under which they were buried.

These were 19 more bodies than had earlier been declared.

The bodies, recovered in a painstaking exercise that lasted more than six hours, have raised serious concerns among investigators, human rights groups, and local residents.

According to government pathologist Dr Richard Njoroge, eight of the bodies were adults while 25 were children, including neonates and foetuses.

Addressing the media at the scene, Dr Njoroge described the findings as highly unusual, revealing that the bodies had been packed in gunny bags.

“We also recovered six dismembered body parts—four legs and two hands—which we are going to analyse,” he said.

He noted that most of the bodies were in advanced stages of decomposition, suggesting they may have been buried for some time, while the remains of newborns were moderately decomposed.

Investigators are now expected to determine if body parts belong to one individual or if there were additional victims.

Njoroge said postmortem examinations would be conducted to determine the cause of deaths and establish the identities of the deceased.

“The exercise must be done meticulously due to the number of bodies and the condition they are in. After that, the matter will be handed over to detectives for further investigations,” he said. Residents gather at Kericho Public Cemetery as homicide detectives exhume unidentified bodies, with police on high alert to control the crowd. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Preliminary observations, he added, indicate that some of the bodies may have originated from mortuaries and hospitals, a claim that, if confirmed, could open up a wider inquiry into how the remains were handled and eventually buried in a mass grave.

On Monday, detectives raised questions about the contradicting numbers. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, in an application filed in court, noted that preliminary investigations had established discrepancies between the number of deceased persons disclosed by two suspects and the reportees.

The DCI noted that upon arrest of the caretaker of the cemetery, a search was conducted at his homestead in Makaburini, leading to the recovery of correspondence citing various interment records with keen interest drawn to a ruling and order dated March 17, purportedly issued by a court granting orders for the removal and disposal by burial of seven bodies from Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Detectives noted that following an interview with the hospital officials, 13 bodies were to be disposed.

The exhumation followed a court order issued on Monday. Two suspects are in custody as investigations continue.

The operation began at exactly 11.39am under tight security, with homicide investigators supervising every step to ensure that crucial evidence was preserved. A team of about 15 grave diggers worked in shifts, carefully excavating the unmarked grave using spades and hoes under strict instructions.

At one point, the exercise was briefly halted after the diggers reached the level where the bodies were believed to lie, pending the arrival of the government pathologist to guide the delicate recovery process.

Heavy rainfall pounding Kericho added to the sombre mood and complicated the already challenging exercise.

Hundreds of residents gathered at the cemetery, watching in shock as the bodies were retrieved one by one. Security personnel, including armed police officers, were deployed to control the crowds and maintain order throughout the process.

Personnel from the Kenya Red Cross Society were also on standby to provide psychological support and emergency assistance to those affected by the distressing scene.

The Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), which is overseeing the process alongside other stakeholders, called for a thorough, transparent, and accountable investigation.

IMLU Technical Lead for Casework Tony Okiro said the organisation’s presence was aimed at ensuring due process was followed and that all legal and medical protocols are adhered to.

“There are claims that the bodies were brought from Nyamira and buried here in Kericho. Given recent cases of abductions and killings, it is critical that the victims are identified and the cause of death established,” Okiro said.

He emphasised the need for authorities to determine whether all procedures, including the issuance of burial permits and proper documentation, were followed before the interment.

Okiro added that IMLU was working with other stakeholders to push for the full implementation of the National Coroners Act to strengthen investigations into unexplained deaths and prevent similar incidents in future.

Meanwhile, the shocking discovery has triggered public outrage and renewed calls for accountability, with local leaders and residents demanding answers.

Reverend Allan Kiombe of Jesus Center Ministry said the community was anxiously awaiting for a comprehensive forensic report that will shed light on how the bodies ended up in Kericho.

Kiombe questioned the legality and transparency of the process. “We want a clear explanation of how bodies from one county can be buried in another without public knowledge. If any Kericho County official was involved in the clandestine burial, then someone must take responsibility,” he said.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai has maintained that his office was not aware of the burials, a statement that has done little to quell concerns among residents.

For now, the focus remains on identifying the victims, establishing the cause of death, and piecing together the chain of events that led to one of the most disturbing discoveries.