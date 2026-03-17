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Residents torch sugarcane plantation and tractor in grazing dispute

By Nikko Tanui | Mar. 17, 2026
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Sugarcane plantation.[iStockphoto]

Angry residents of Muhoroni torched a tractor and a sugarcane plantation belonging to a local sugar company following a dispute over confiscated livestock.

The residents also barricaded the Muhuroni–Londiani junction road along the Kericho–Kisumu border after security guards at the sugar company allegedly confiscated their cows.

According to the locals, the guards also arrested one of the livestock owners for trespassing onto the company’s property to graze the animals.

Muhuroni OCPD Frederick Ombaka said preliminary reports indicate that the arrest and confiscation of the animals triggered anger among residents, who later mobilised and attacked the company’s property.

“The situation caused frustrated residents to turn their anger on the company property where they torched a tractor and a sugarcane plantation belonging to the firm and also barricaded the Muhuroni–Londiani junction road,” said Ombaka.

The barricade brought traffic to a standstill along the busy road, forcing motorists travelling between Kisumu and Kericho to seek alternative routes through the Kisumu–Kericho–Nakuru highway.

By the time of going to press, the situation remained tense, with reports that two people had been shot with arrows during the chaos and were rushed to a hospital in the Muhuroni area for treatment.

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Related Topics

Sugarcane Shortage Local Sugar Company Muhuroni OCPD Frederick Ombaka Muhuroni–Londiani Junction Road
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