Kenya Kwanza using food donations as a campaign tool among Muslims

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Bamburi Cement's Tawakal Sumba and other officials during their launch of the annual Ramadhan food drive. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Kenya Kwanza Government has been using food donations to campaign for two-term leadership among the Muslim Community who are celebrating the Holy month of Ramadan.

On Saturday, needy Muslims across two Nakuru sub-counties received foodstuffs, rice, and beans from the government as a donation.

The donation drive led by Former Nakuru Mayor and Muslim leader Mohamed Suraw turned into a campaign for the Kenya Kwanza leadership.

Suraw urged the Muslim community within Nakuru East and West Sub-counties to remember President William as the person who gave them food when in need.

“We have received donations from the current government, including from our Governor Susan Kihika, more than we have received from other leaders,” said Suraw.

Suraw pointed out that Ruto’s government remembered the Muslims at their time of need, and it was their turn to support him at his time of need in the 2027 General Elections.

Wycliffe Opiyo, the Deputy County Commissioner of Nakuru East Sub-County, said that the government had donated 470 bags of rice and 400 bags of beans to the Muslims community.

“It is time to remember those in need. This government promised a bottom-up approach, and that is what is happening in these donations,” said Opiyo.

Abdulhari Juma, an official with the Muslim Association of Nakuru, said the food donation was in addition to the government’s push for the Muslim community to get Identification Cards.

He pointed out that the vetting process had been streamlined to ensure the community is not associated with the terrorists.

The donations come just three days after Hassan Joho, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, led another donation drive for Muslim women on Wednesday, March 11.

Joho cunningly used the donation, plus some additional stipend given to the women who attended a function at the Show Ground, to campaign for two terms.

“I have come with goodies, we have foodstuffs for all Muslim women, but the governor told me that I should also carry something for the pockets,” said Joho as cheers followed his speech.

Joho pointed out that the government was inclusive and the President had appointed the Muslim community to all the government sectors, parastatals, and even to Cabinet Secretaries.

“Ask yourself, what the former Deputy President and all the united opposition did for the Muslims, when they were in government for years,” said Joho.

He asked the Muslims to be careful and align themselves with the Kenya Kwanza government to ensure they are not isolated when the President is presumably elected for the second term.

He also campaigned for continuity, saying that Governor Kihika, who had admitted that she had pending projects, needed time to complete her projects.

“The President and the governor have unfinished business; let us return them to the seat to lead Kenyans in an inclusive government that will accommodate us,” said Joho.

Governor Kihika bragged about employing Muslims in her government as security, medics, clinicians, and even as nominated MCAs.

“We will also appoint the Muslims to the County executives to ensure you are all accommodated. We will support women and youths in business,” she said.