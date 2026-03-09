Kin wants politician questioned over journalist's murder

Audio By Vocalize

The family of a freelance journalist who was brutally murdered in Naivasha last week wants a politician in Nyakach, Kisumu County, to be questioned over the beastly killing.

They alleged that days before the 24-year-old, Joseph Owino alias Myles, was murdered, he had received threats from the politician-cum-trader.

This came as investigating officers in Naivasha said that initial investigations into the incident pointed to a love triangle.

On Tuesday last week, residents of Kihoto Estate in Naivasha woke up to a rude shock when they found the badly mutilated body dumped near Kihoto Primary School.

The body, which had its throat, tongue and lips cut off, was found off the Naivasha–Mai Mahiu Road, with a car that he had hired parked a few metres away.

It is suspected that the father of one was killed elsewhere and the body ferried to the scene by the killers, who made away with his phone.

According to Robert Ouko Joni, his brother was last seen in Nairobi and it was not clear how he ended up in Naivasha with some body parts missing.

In an interview, Joni said that his younger brother, who was involved in videography and photography, had received threats from the trader who is eyeing a political seat.

“My brother had been threatened by this politician,” he said.

“His Facebook and Instagram accounts, where some of these threats were issued, have been deleted,” he said.