"You have left a big void in me": Wife says MP Ng'eno was a loving father

Family of the late MP Johana Ng’eno. [Kipsang Joseph]

Naiyanoi Ng’eno, wife to the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno, has described him as a loving husband, friend and comfort.

Adding that he was a loving father to their two daughters, Taparon Cheruto and Chesang Ng’eno.

Speaking at burial service in Emurua Dikirr today, the widow who read a verse in the book of Ruth 1:16, assured her mother-in-law, Mary of her love and support.

Ng’eno was among four people who died in a helicopter crash in Mossop, Nandi County.

‘’My love Johana, your departure has left a big void in me. You were my husband, friend and comfort. Your love will continue to live with us,’’ she said.

‘’To my mother Mary, know I will remain to love and respect you like my real mother,’’ she added.

She also assured the residents of Emurua Dikirr of her support.

‘’And to our Dikirr people, thank you for your love. I will continue being close to you and help you to my level best,’’ she pledged.

‘’Johana, you were loved and will be forever remembered,’’ she concluded her eulogy.

The late MP died at a helicopter crash in Mosop on Saturday, February 28, that claimed the lives of the MP Johana Ng’eno, Captain George Were, Wycliffe Ronoh, Robert Keter, Nicholas Koskei and Amos Rotich.

Leaders present in the burial are President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Defence CS Soipan Tuya, Narok governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, Senator Ledama Ole Kina, among others.