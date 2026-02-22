×
Why Ruto-DP clash could split Kenya Kwanza

By Josphat Thiong’o | Feb. 22, 2026
President Ruto hugging his deputy Kithure Kindiki during the swearing ceremony in Nairobi on November 1, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard] 

The continued insistence on the Deputy President position by ODM, coupled with the unyielding stance of UDA proponents, now threatens to derail pre-election coalition talks, raising the risk of a disintegration of the broad-based government.

President William Ruto finds himself in a political bind, torn between rewarding loyalty by retaining Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as his running mate, appeasing the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, or courting new allies whose demands, if granted, could cost him crucial support from the region.

.

