Bishop questions Sh11.9 trillion public debt as hardship bites

Audio By Vocalize

Bishop Cleophas Oseso marks Ash Wednesday at Christ the King Cathedral, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Bishop Cleophas Oseso of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru has questioned the public debt that has reached approximately Sh11.97 trillion as Kenyans continue to suffer.

Bishop Oseso called on Kenyans to question whether the accumulation of the debt has been beneficial to Kenyans and whether continued borrowing will be helpful.

“We must question whether the money we have borrowed domestically and externally has been helpful or the same has ended up in the pockets of a few,” said Oseso.

The bishop spoke as he led the faithful in celebrating Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Lenten season, 40 days of fasting, alms giving and penance.

Bishop Cleophas Oseso marks Ash Wednesday at Christ the King Cathedral, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

He maintained that as religious leaders, they will continue to ask whether Kenya is heading in the right direction, even as the government continues borrowing.

“Is the loan being used to improve health care in hospitals? Is the money for schools and other reasonable projects and can we account for the loans?” he wondered.

Oseso also questioned if the loan will end up being a burden to the future generation and asked Kenyans not to keep quiet and to continue questioning and speaking out if the government is overburdening them.

The bishop also warned Kenyans to front and choose leaders who are more of servants than bosses, as Kenya gears towards 2027 General Elections.

Bishop Cleophas Oseso marks Ash Wednesday at Christ the King Cathedral, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

“We are campaigning for good leaders who have integrity. We should prepare to choose servants who are ready to work and be selfless to ensure Kenya is great,” he said.

He warned that if we continue to choose leaders led by greed and corruption, Kenyans will continue to suffer under harsh economic conditions and poor leadership.

The bishop also called for the sanctity and dignity of human life, noting that cases of murder had become rampant.

“Leaders and Kenyans must protect the life of each person. Human beings must be respected and the loss of one life must be taken seriously and with concern. We must do all it takes to protect lives.”

For the youths, Oseso urged them to be very careful with the technology which has been used to spread hate speech, incite violence and used as a harbour for criminals.

Further, the bishop called for the preservation of the environment to ensure that the negative impact of climate change is mitigated.

“We only have one earth and it is our individual responsibility to protect it from pollution, degradation and ensure it is clean,” he said.