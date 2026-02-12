×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

WRTI, KWS map out wildlife sanctuaries hardest hit by drought

By Antony Gitonga | Feb. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Wildlife feed near Karagita estate, Naivasha, as animals stray from parks in search of water and pasture amid harsh drought conditions, Jan 19, 2025. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have moved in to map out wildlife sanctuaries adversely affected by the ongoing drought.

The exercise is meant to seek short-term solutions, including the supply of supplements and water to wildlife as the situation continues to worsen, raising fears of deaths in the coming days.

This comes in the wake of a report by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) that 26 counties were affected by the drought, adversely affecting hundreds of livestock.

According to WRTI Director Dr Patrick Omondi, the institute was working with the State Department for Wildlife to identify hotspots and quick interventions.

He said that during that study, they would come up with long-term recommendations to inform the handling of future droughts and flooding.

A giraffe near Karagita estate, Naivasha, Jan 19, 2025. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

“The government has already commissioned us to spearhead the study, and once this is done, we shall determine if we shall supply water and supplements,” he said.

Omondi added that during the previous drought in 2022, the country lost species like gravy zebra in Samburu, adding that they were keen to stop this.

The Director was addressing the press Institute after relocating to the newly opened wetland research center after the other one was flooded by the rising waters of Lake Naivasha.

“We were forced to close the center because of the rising water levels last year, evacuate staff, equipment, and also close the Hippo campsite,” he said.

Omondi added that the institute and partners would be conducting a six-month survey to determine the cause of rising waters, mainly in lakes around the Rift Valley.

“We shall be working with experts, including geologists, and we shall give an advisory on what to do because these rising levels have led to the displacement of communities and wildlife,” he said.

On his part, WRTI board Chairman Dr David Nkedianye said that KALRO had donated land for the new research centre after the previous one was closed down.

“We shall be seeking a lasting solution in relocating the research centre following the rise in water levels in the lake, which has caused a lot of damage,” he said.

On drought, WRTI Nkedianye said that they were working with other State agencies on the current situation and would release a report in the coming days.

“The drought has taken its toll on wildlife, and we are undertaking studies to identify the most affected areas and species with a view to addressing the situation,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya wildlife Drought Wildlife Sanctuaries Drought Conservation Response
.

Latest Stories

Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities
Radio remains at the heart of Kenyan communities
Opinion
By David Omwoyo
1 hr ago
Career secrecy is bad for employees, employers, and the future of work
Opinion
By Nyambura Muhoro
1 hr ago
Public, not judiciary, is the ultimate judge of journalism
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Ruto's hand in ODM woes seen in decisions, financing
Officials, school heads face penalties over Sh912m scam
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Officials, school heads face penalties over Sh912m scam
No food; Learners keep off school as drought persists in Turkana
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
No food; Learners keep off school as drought persists in Turkana
Kenya Kwanza share deal exposed in filing
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Kenya Kwanza share deal exposed in filing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved