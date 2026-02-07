Pictorial: Drought ravages parts of Kenya

Nakitokirion village in Loima Sub-County, where manyattas are deserted as pastoralist families moved in search of pasture and water for their livestock. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

A prolonged drought is tightening its grip on several parts of Kenya, forcing families in arid and semi-arid areas to flee in search of water and pasture for their livestock.

In counties such as Isiolo and Turkana, households have been displaced as livestock die, and food insecurity deepens, with children among the most vulnerable.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) says 23 counties have been adversely affected, warning that conditions could deteriorate further in the coming weeks.

The hardest-hit counties include Turkana, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, and Kajiado. Others affected are Samburu, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Kitui, Baringo, Makueni, Narok, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Lamu, and West Pokot.

Kenya Red Cross raises alarm over Turkana drought as 75% of population affected, Loima malnutrition rate hits 54%



In Turkana County, some of the worst-affected areas are Lomeyan Location in Loima Sub-County, as well as Akatorongot, Nalukowoi, Lokipaka, Ngipeikaal, Abulon, Etete and Keenyangaluk.

Earlier this year, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) warned that the January–March lean season would be “particularly harsh” after the failure of the October–December rains and prolonged high temperatures.

This month, the Kenya Meteorological Department forecast continued heat in northern and eastern regions, with towns such as Lodwar, Mandera and Wajir recording temperatures of up to 38°C. Only scattered rainfall is expected in most arid counties.

Kenya MET acting director, Edward Muriuki, said average rainfall would not be sufficient to reverse months of deficits. “These areas require far more than average rainfall to recover,” he said.

The Standard is on the ground documenting the human impact of the drought. Below is a photo compilation illustrating the severity of the crisis. Skins of goats spotted at a homestead in Nakitokirion village, Loima Sub County. A number of villages are deserted as pastoralists migrate in search of water and pasture for their stock. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Devastated 40-year-old David Eroo, a resident of Katorongot Village in Loima Sub-County, holds the skin of a goat that died while searching for pasture. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Iperi Nangordengo, with her 12 month-old, suffers from an acute malnutrition. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Loice Etiir, who is eight months pregnant undergoes malnutrition screening, during an integrated nutrition outreach at Lomili, Loima Sub County in Turkana. The outreach was erected by the Kenya Red Cross Society. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Water scarcity in the region forces women to spend long hours in search of it in Isiolo county. [Wilberforce Okwiri, standard]