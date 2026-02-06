Sh10b lost annually in water leakages, reveals CS

Water Cabinet Secretary Erick Mugaa says much of the treated water never reaches consumers, becoming non-revenue water. [File, Standard]

The government loses at least Sh10 billion annually due to water lost through leakages, illegal abstractions, and poorly executed infrastructure projects.

Water Cabinet Secretary Erick Mugaa said much of the treated water never reaches consumers, becoming non-revenue water.

Speaking in Nakuru while inspecting the Chemususu water supply project, Eng Mugaa blamed shoddy workmanship in Nakuru and Baringo counties. He noted a leaking valve supplying the Emkwen tank, calling it unacceptable and a sign of compromised standards.

The project is set to benefit at least 3,000 households in Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Rongai constituencies. Nakuru County is expected to receive six million litres daily, under an agreement to share water between the two counties. Mugaa urged residents to pay for water to sustain public investment, noting the government has spent over Sh3.6 billion on the project.

He reaffirmed the commitment to constructing over 50 mega dams to support irrigation, aiming to bring 2.5 million acres under irrigation, as rain-fed farming becomes unreliable due to climate change.

However, several key dam projects, including Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare, remain stalled despite promises during the 2022 election campaigns to build 100 mega dams and 1,000 small dams.

Funding challenges and low investor interest, due to water tariffs not allowing full cost recovery, have slowed progress.

Mugaa confirmed before the Senate in July 2025 that none of the 1,000 planned dams have been completed, calling for support for the National Infrastructure Fund to mobilise resources for stalled and new water projects.