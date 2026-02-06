×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sh10b lost annually in water leakages, reveals CS

By Julius Chepkwony | Feb. 6, 2026
Water Cabinet Secretary Erick Mugaa says much of the treated water never reaches consumers, becoming non-revenue water. [File, Standard]

The government loses at least Sh10 billion annually due to water lost through leakages, illegal abstractions, and poorly executed infrastructure projects.

Water Cabinet Secretary Erick Mugaa said much of the treated water never reaches consumers, becoming non-revenue water.

Speaking in Nakuru while inspecting the Chemususu water supply project, Eng Mugaa blamed shoddy workmanship in Nakuru and Baringo counties. He noted a leaking valve supplying the Emkwen tank, calling it unacceptable and a sign of compromised standards.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The project is set to benefit at least 3,000 households in Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Rongai constituencies. Nakuru County is expected to receive six million litres daily, under an agreement to share water between the two counties. Mugaa urged residents to pay for water to sustain public investment, noting the government has spent over Sh3.6 billion on the project.

He reaffirmed the commitment to constructing over 50 mega dams to support irrigation, aiming to bring 2.5 million acres under irrigation, as rain-fed farming becomes unreliable due to climate change.

However, several key dam projects, including Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare, remain stalled despite promises during the 2022 election campaigns to build 100 mega dams and 1,000 small dams.

Funding challenges and low investor interest, due to water tariffs not allowing full cost recovery, have slowed progress.

Mugaa confirmed before the Senate in July 2025 that none of the 1,000 planned dams have been completed, calling for support for the National Infrastructure Fund to mobilise resources for stalled and new water projects. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Water Leakage Water CS Erick Mugaa Water Tariffs National Infrastructure Fund
.

Latest Stories

Bungoma deputy Mbatiany eyes Lusaka succession
Bungoma deputy Mbatiany eyes Lusaka succession
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
14 mins ago
Gachagua vows video reveal of church attackers
Politics
By Boniface Gikandi
24 mins ago
Why herds can't recover before the next drought
Health & Science
By Mactilda Mbenywe
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Beaten and Left for dead: Love and rage behind murder of Umoja gym trainer
By Mike Kihaki 13 hrs ago
Beaten and Left for dead: Love and rage behind murder of Umoja gym trainer
Inside Kenya's links in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking files
By Dennis Omondi 15 hrs ago
Inside Kenya's links in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking files
Turkish billionaire in hot soup for slapping Wajir governor
By Joackim Bwana 15 hrs ago
Turkish billionaire in hot soup for slapping Wajir governor
Horn of Africa becoming 'battleground' for rival Gulf monarchies
By AFP 1 day ago
Horn of Africa becoming 'battleground' for rival Gulf monarchies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved