Kajiado irrigation project cuts human-wildlife conflict

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 4, 2026

Rehabilitation of the Nguruman Irrigation Scheme in Kajiado West has helped farmers shift to drip irrigation and improve crop production. 

An irrigation project in Kajiado West has cut human-wildlife conflict by stabilising pastoral livelihoods and limiting encroachment into wildlife habitats.

The Nguruman Irrigation Scheme now benefits more than 10,000 farmers who have adopted modern drip irrigation technology, increasing agricultural productivity while using water efficiently.

The development addresses a persistent crisis in Kajiado County, where wildlife threats have killed 23 people over the past decade and caused crop damage in 70 per cent of reported cases between 2010 and 2018.

Elephants account for nearly half of all conflicts, mainly through crop raiding.

Principal Secretary for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho said the project demonstrates how planned irrigation can drive climate resilience and transform rural livelihoods while protecting wildlife corridors.

"Nguruman is a clear demonstration that well-planned irrigation can drive climate resilience, improve food production and transform rural livelihoods," Kimotho said during the commissioning of the scheme in Magadi Ward on Wednesday.

The State Department for Irrigation began rehabilitating Nguruman Irrigation Scheme Block B in 2024 after flooding damaged canals and water intakes, disrupting farming.

Poor irrigation design and inadequate soil fertility management had previously caused production decline at the scheme.

Farmers now grow okra, pawpaw, mangoes, bananas, kales, tomatoes and maize using drip irrigation. The project integrates crop and livestock systems, boosting household resilience.

Kajiado County has about 6,000 hectares under irrigation, with furrow irrigation dominating at 70 per cent and drip irrigation at 20 per cent.

Kajiado West MP George Sunkuyia said the county has the potential to match Galana in contributing to national food security.

Farmers said the capacity-building initiatives have enabled the community to embrace farming alongside traditional pastoral livelihoods.

Dry spells have increased human-wildlife conflict incidents in Kajiado as animals move from traditional habitats searching for pasture and water.

Between 2010 and 2018, the county lost livestock worth Sh1.8 million to predation.

