MP Anthony Kibagendi freed on bond in assault case

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi before Justice Esther Mwikali of the High Court in Narok where he faced assault charges. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Kitutu Chache MP Anthony Kibagendi has been released on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount after denying assault charges before a Narok Court.

Kibagendi walked to freedom after paying the alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The lawmaker denied the charges of assault, causing bodily harm, and malicious property damage when he appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Esther Mwikali.

According to court documents, Kibagendi is accused of assaulting Enock Moriasi on November 27, 2025, at a Java House restaurant in Kisii town.

He is allegedly causing bodily harm. He also faces charges of willfully and unlawfully damaging an iPhone Pro Max valued at Sh230,000, as well as restaurant property—including a brown chair, four plates, and one cup—valued at Sh20,000.

In her ruling, Mwikali stated that the court found no compelling reasons to deny bail and granted the MP release on a Sh200,000 bond with a similar surety or an alternative cash bail of KSh100,000.

Kibagendi was arrested in Nairobi on Tuesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), held overnight at Keroka Police Station, and later transferred to Narok for arraignment.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, alongside Parsen ole Masikonte, led a team of lawyers in representing the MP, condemned the arrest, terming it an attempt to intimidate political leaders and a threat to democracy.

“We have secured the release of the MP after a dramatic night. What we witnessed was an abuse of state power,” Omogeni said, claiming that Kibagendi was arrested using a convoy of more than six vehicles.

The senator said he expected the MP to be charged in Kisii, accusing the state of engaging in what he termed as forum shopping by arraigning him in Narok in a bid to influence the court.

Omogeni praised the judiciary for demonstrating independence and resisting pressure from the state.

He further alleged that despite an earlier court order granting the MP cash bail, the DCI, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), and the Ministry of Interior failed to respect the order.

“We must protect our democratic space. Today it is the MP; tomorrow it could be me or even you, Your Honour,” Omogeni told the court while urging the magistrate to grant bond.

He strongly condemned the dramatic arrest and detention of Kibagendi, criticising the manner in which the MP was transported from Nairobi to Nyamira, Kisii, Keroka, and eventually Narok.

“How can the state use more than five fuel guzzlers to transport one MP across counties before arraignment?” Omogeni posed, adding that the arrest was allegedly carried out by DCI officers from Muthaiga Police Station.

In a viral video recorded in November 2025, Kibagendi is seen storming a restaurant in Kisii town and allegedly kicking and assaulting a man as onlookers attempted to intervene.

The case will be mentioned on February 2 as investigations and trial preparations continue.