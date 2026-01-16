Fears of job losses over rising taxes in flower sector

The Kenya Plantations and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) has warned that high taxes are eroding investor confidence among flower farm farmers.

The union noted that due to the high taxes and a rise in cost of production, many workers had lost their jobs with some investors relocating to other countries.

This emerged during the union elections in North Lake Naivasha where new officials were elected into office to serve for five years.

Addressing the press, the new Secretary-General Naivasha branch Kennedy Musumba warned that the high taxes from the national and county government posed a threat to workers.

He said that working conditions and salaries in the sector were improving by the day despite financial challenges and high freight charges facing investors.

“Investors in the flower sector are concerned by double taxation, with some planning to relocate and this could lead to job losses,” he said.

Musumba, at the same time, defended COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli after some workers last week accused him of abandoning them.

“We have seen a lot of progress under Atwoli and those criticizing his leadership are political rejects who are misusing a few flower farm workers,” he said.

He accused some MCAs from Nakuru County of politicizing union matters even as workers continued to live in poor conditions in Naivasha.

He noted that tens of workers who lived in Kihoto estate in Naivasha were displaced by the rising waters of Lake Naivasha, a move that had affected their productivity.

“Some MCAs instead of addressing the flooding that has affected our workers and rising rents are busy politicking as workers suffer,” he said.

Flanked by new officials of the Union, he said that the union was working with farmers on reviewing the annual Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to increase workers’ salaries.

On his part, the branch chairman Elias Makelele noted that flower farm workers were the most affected by the recent flooding of Kihoto estate.

He added that the recent protest by some workers was funded by politicians noting that investors were wary of politics in the flower sector.

“Those MCA’s who are politicizing union matters should first address the poor conditions of flower farm workers who are living in flooded houses in KIhoto estate,” he said.

Makelele termed the union elections as peaceful adding that the new officials were keen to address challenges in the flower sector which include better salaries and working conditions.