×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Parents to pay Sh69m for Litein Boys riot damages, court rules

By Nikko Tanui | Jan. 5, 2026
Litein Boys High School. [File, Standard]

Parents of Litein Boys High School will have to pay Sh49,000 each to cover damages caused by students during last year's riots.

Justice Joseph Sergon sitting in Kericho ruled that the levy was neither arbitrary nor unconstitutional, dealing a blow to the petitioners who had challenged it.

The petitioners, Sheria Mtaani and Shadrack Wambui, had challenged the fee as "exorbitant and unreasonable".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The legal battle began after school management imposed the mandatory fee to cover damages estimated at nearly Sh100 million.

The petitioners argued that the school administration was "contributorily negligent," alleging that officials failed to prevent the unrest despite receiving intelligence reports of looming trouble.

They further claimed that the decision to charge parents was made unilaterally, violating the rights of learners to an education by making readmission conditional on payment.

However, Justice Sergon found that the school had followed proper procedures. Evidence presented to the court showed that, the Board of Management (BOM) held participatory meetings involving the Parents’ Association before establishing the levy.

The court also noted that regional Public Works officers and assessors conducted an on-site inspection to verify the damage.

It also observed that students had vandalised classrooms, offices, teacher quarters, the dining hall, and school buses.

"I am persuaded that the imposition of the levy does not violate the students' right to education," Justice Sergon stated in his ruling, noting that the right to education is "dependent on the conditions imposed by learning institutions".

The court also rejected a plea to dissolve the school’s Board of Management and replace the Chief Principal.

Justice Sergon agreed with the respondents that the petitioners had jumped the gun, violating the "doctrine of exhaustion" by not following the specific procedures for board dissolution laid out in the Basic Education Regulations.

While the petition was dismissed, the court acknowledged it was a matter of public interest. Consequently, Justice Sergon ordered each party to bear their own legal costs.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Litein Boys High School School Unrest Student Riots Vandalism Damages
.

Latest Stories

Osimhen and Lookman lead Nigeria cruise into AFCON quarter-finals
Osimhen and Lookman lead Nigeria cruise into AFCON quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
5 hrs ago
Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o and Ndung’u Gachane
5 hrs ago
Political policing in Uganda and what it means for the 2026 vote
Politics
By The Conversation
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
By Josphat Thiong’o and Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
Junet now blames Uhuru as Raila's 2022 agents saga refuses to go away
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Junet now blames Uhuru as Raila's 2022 agents saga refuses to go away
How plastic 'jelly fish' and 'squid' are killing marine animals
By Gardy Chacha 5 hrs ago
How plastic 'jelly fish' and 'squid' are killing marine animals
Call a ceasefire, ODM legislators urge Oburu
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Call a ceasefire, ODM legislators urge Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved