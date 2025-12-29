Trans Mara residents surrender illegal firearms following govt directive

Lolgorian Ward MCA Michael Seme (centre) and co-accused at the Nakuru Law Courts in the Trans Mara clashes case. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In a significant boost to peace and security in Trans Mara, six illegal firearms and 17 rounds of ammunition have been voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

On Saturday, an illegal home-made firearm was voluntarily surrendered to police by an individual in the Oldonyo-Orok area, Angata Barikkoi ward, Trans Mara South Sub-County, Narok County.

The weapon, which is capable of firing, comes with three rounds of ammunition. "This voluntary surrender forms part of the ongoing national disarmament initiative, which aims to enhance public safety, peace, and security through community cooperation and trust," said the National Police Service.

On Tuesday last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that government security agencies are actively tracking individuals involved in the procurement of illegal firearms used in cattle rustling operations.

The CS, while speaking in Siteti in Trans Mara South Subcounty, when he held a security meeting with National Government Administrative Officers and security team, Murkomen noted that illegal use of firearms in the region is what has been fuelling tribal clashes.

The CS urged the area residents to surrender the weapons to authorities or face intelligence-led disarmament operations.

“Those who defy this offer will face dire consequences if we come for you. We are going to disarm you forcefully. We are going to profile, summon, and seek you out after the end of the amnesty period,” the CS warned.

He urged individuals to voluntarily submit the illegal firearms to the nearest police station or local security offices, noting that failure to comply would trigger a forceful disarmament.

Murkomen linked the proliferation of illegal firearms to a rise in livestock theft, land clashes, and politically motivated violence, including the recent tribal clashes that left seven people killed, over 100 houses torched, and more than 1800 families displaced.

He said all illegal firearms in civilian hands in Kilgoris, Kuria East, Kuria West, and Emurua Dikirr constituencies must be surrendered to the government without delay, saying that those involved in the sale of illegal firearms and ammunition will face decisive action.

"Following directives issued yesterday by the President, five guns and fourteen rounds of ammunition have been surrendered by civilian owners. This, however, is only a drop in the ocean, given that the area is estimated to have close to 1000 illegal firearms. Our security agencies have been given firm instructions to mop up all remaining illegal weapons," he said

The CS was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, among other security team members from the Regional and county levels.