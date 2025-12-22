Why Angata Barikoi has been slapt with night curfew

Families displaced by ethnic clashes shelter at Sankale Comprehensive School in Trans Mara. [Peter Kipkemboi, Standard]
The decision to enforce a curfew in parts of Narok County was informed by intelligence reports that members of a certain community planned to carry out a “serious” retaliatory attack at the volatile Angata Barikoi–Lolgorian border.
