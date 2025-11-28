×
Ruto celebrates broad-based government victory as UDA, ODM sweep key by-election seats

By Steve Mkawale | Nov. 28, 2025
President William Ruto during the launch of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway at Kamandura in Kiambu County.[PCS]

President William Ruto thumped his chest on Friday after the broad-based government clinched seven parliamentary seats in the just-concluded by-elections, terming the outcome a clear message from voters on the country’s political direction.

Addressing a crowd during the launch of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway at Kamandura in Kiambu County, Dr Ruto dismissed his critics, saying Kenyans had spoken decisively through the mini-polls held across several constituencies.

“On Thursday, we had a mini-election in this country. Out of the seven parliamentary seats, all of them were won by political parties in the broad-based government. The people have spoken and have issued them (the opposition) with a warning,” he told the cheering crowd.

The by-elections followed weeks of high-voltage campaigns, with both Kenya Kwanza and the united opposition framing the mini-polls as a test of political strength ahead of the 2027 General Election.UDA deployed Cabinet Secretaries, MPs and party officials across Ugunja, Magarini, Mbeere North, Kasipul and Banisa, while ODM and other Azimio outfits mounted an aggressive grassroots mobilisation—especially in their Nyanza and Coast strongholds.

Campaigns were characterised by heated rallies, youth mobilisation, party voter drives and intense messaging around the cost of living, governance, and regional development. The polls also saw heightened security presence in violence-prone areas such as Kasipul and Banisa.

In several constituencies, voter turnout remained low, partly attributed to apathy and fears of political tension.

Ruto challenged the united opposition to craft a clear plan and stop relying on slogans such as “One term, Kasongo must go”, “Wantam” and “they will see dust.”

“I want to tell our friends: we do not want a divided country. Do not sell to us ethnicity, hate or division. We want a united country. Tell us what your agenda is. ‘One term, Kasongo Must Go’ is not a plan. We are discussing the next generation,” he said.

The President, who also serves as UDA party leader, spoke just hours after official tallies confirmed that ODM and UDA had secured parliamentary seats in Ugunja, Magarini, Mbeere North, Kasipul and Banisa constituencies. UDA also captured the Baringo senatorial seat, strengthening its dominance in the Rift Valley.

The wins handed Ruto fresh political momentum, with allies framing the outcome as validation of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development agenda.

.

.

