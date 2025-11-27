IEBC condemns violence, affirms lawful process in by-elections

Voters queue during Mumbuni North ward by-elections at Mung’ala Primary School in Machakos. [John Muia, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has expressed deep concern over incidents of violence, intimidation, and disruption reported in parts of the country during Thursday’s by-elections.

In a statement, the Commission strongly condemned acts of hooliganism and lawlessness witnessed in a number of electoral areas, noting that such conduct violates Article 81(e) of the Constitution, which requires elections to be free from violence, intimidation, improper influence, and corruption.

The incidents, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon added, also undermine Article 86, which sets out principles of simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, and transparent elections.

IEBC further pointed out that these acts contravene the Elections Act, the Election Offences Act, and the Elections (General) Regulations, all of which prohibit violence, obstruction of election officials, and interference with voting and counting processes.

The Commission described reports of involvement by political actors and public figures as unlawful, irresponsible, and unacceptable.

As voting closed, IEBC emphasised that access to polling stations during counting and to tallying centres during verification would strictly adhere to the law.

Only IEBC officials, accredited agents, observers, assigned security personnel, and accredited media will be allowed entry.

The Commission urged security officers deployed in the by-election areas to remain vigilant in preventing and responding to violence or disruptions during counting, tallying, and declaration of results.

It further called on the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate all reported incidents and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

IEBC also stated that its Elections Code of Conduct Committee will address any complaints relating to breaches of the Code of Conduct and other electoral laws.

IEBC reaffirmed the Commission’s dedication to concluding the remaining phases of the electoral process in full compliance with the Constitution and the law, adding that final results will be communicated in due course.