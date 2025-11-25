Tension rises as Narok by-election enters final stretch

Narok governor Patrick Ole Ntutu addressing a meeting in a past function. [George Sayagie, Standard]

With just 72 hours to the November 27 Narok Town Ward by-election, the contest has sharpened into a high-stakes political confrontation, as major formations make an aggressive final push to secure their support bases.

Triggered by the death of former MCA Lucas Kudate, the race has effectively crystalized into a two-horse duel between UDA’s Kanyinke Kudate and DCP’s Douglas Masikonte, even as Jubilee’s Joshua Kaputa remains in the field. The symbolism of the seat — and its implications for political re-alignments ahead of 2027 — has drawn unusually intense mobilisation from both sides.