Land issues, stalled project await President Ruto as he visits Nakuru

Issuance of land titles, delayed projects, and stalled government programmes are among the key concerns Nakuru residents hope President William Ruto will address next week during his scheduled visit to the county.

The President is expected to preside over the launch of the first edition of the Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Programme, a ten-year initiative aimed at restoring degraded forest lands and improving community livelihoods.

Initially set for Friday, October 24, the launch was postponed, but PS for Environment and Climate Change Festus Ng’eno confirmed that the Mau Conservation Marathon will proceed as planned on the same day.

The programme seeks to rehabilitate over 33,000 hectares of forest land across the Southwest, Eastern, Western, and Molo forest blocks and restore over 660 hectares of wetlands.

President Ruto’s visit comes as residents of Eastern Mau anxiously await the government’s implementation of a 2024 court judgment directing settlement in six land schemes within the region.

With just days left to the court’s 12-month compliance deadline, locals claim the government has yet to complete the beaconing process to demarcate the over 35,000-hectare parcel excised from the Eastern Mau forest.

Through lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich, the residents have written to the Attorney General accusing the Ministry of Lands of disregarding the Registry Index Map of 2001 during the ongoing survey and beaconing exercise.

“Surveyors from the Ministry of Lands did not adhere to the Registry Index Map of 2001 in beaconing Teret, Sigaon, Nessuit, and Likia Extension schemes,” reads a letter dated August 21, 2025.

Ng’etich added that his clients were concerned by reports that the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) had begun tree-planting operations within the 35,301 hectares in the Baraget area, contrary to court orders.

The lawyer warned that unless the government provides a clear implementation plan and survey report, locals may seek contempt proceedings.

In February this year, Lands PS Nixon Korir announced that a multi-agency team had been formed to implement the court directive, which upheld the validity of a 2001 cutline defining the boundary between forest and settlement schemes.

Residents had moved to court in 2020, protesting a boundary shift that affected the schemes in Nessuit, Marioshoni, Sururu, Likia, Sigotik, and Teret.

The court ruling reaffirmed an October 2001 notice excising 35,301 hectares for the establishment of six settlement schemes.

Korir promised that the government would carry out proper beaconing and begin settlement while ensuring that no home demolitions occur. He also directed that the caveat on all Mau titles be lifted.

Another land dispute awaiting the President’s attention is the Banita Settlement Scheme, which has remained unresolved for over two decades.

Covering 14,115 acres, the land was acquired by the Settlement Fund Trustees from the Majani Mingi Group in 2002, but disagreements over the beneficiaries’ list have stalled issuance of title deeds.

The prolonged row has seen Lands PS Korir summoned to court to explain the status of the settlement scheme report.

Itare Dam Project Still Stalled

Residents also expect President Ruto to clarify the fate of the Itare Dam project in Kuresoi North, which has remained incomplete despite multiple government promises to revive it.

Last month, Water PS Julius Korir announced that all issues surrounding the project had been resolved, paving the way for its resumption.

Originally launched in 2016 at Sh35 billion, the project’s cost has since risen to Sh40 billion, with the government allocating an additional Sh5 billion to cover pending works, taxes, and compensation.

According to Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the Italian Government will finance the project, while the Kenyan Government will handle tax and compensation obligations.

He added that revenue collected from the water supply in Nakuru will be used to repay the loan.

Once completed, the dam—featuring a 57-meter-high wall, 100,000m³/day water treatment plant, 113km pipeline, and 14.5km tunnel—is expected to serve over 800,000 residents in Molo, Njoro, Rongai, Kuresoi, and Nakuru Town.

Locals also expect that the president will give a directive on the implementation of key road projects, especially in Kuresoi North.

Last week, during an empowerment programme for boda boda, the residents, through area MP Alfred Mutai, raised concern over the slow implementation of feeder roads in the area, citing the Kiambereria–Chepsir road as an example.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who presided over the empowerment programme, took note of the concerns.

“I have heard that construction is progressing slowly—in two years, and only two kilometers have been done. If you build four kilometres per year, it will take ten years to complete 40 kilometers. That is not acceptable, and we cannot wait,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki warned that international contractors must meet performance standards or face consequences.

“We cannot have an international company doing a slow job. If you come here to sabotage government work, you will be held responsible,” he added.

He promised to personally follow up on the implementation of the projects to ensure timely completion.