Court stops Nakuru County from sacking 24 employees

By Julius Chepkwony | Oct. 15, 2025

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has issued temporary orders barring the County Government of Nakuru from sacking 24 employees hired in 2014.

Justice Anna Mwaure granted the orders in a case filed by the employees through lawyer Gordon Ogola, pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The 24 have named the County Secretary, the County Government of Nakuru, and the County Public Service Board, among others, as respondents in the case.

“An interim order be issued staying the decision of the respondents terminating the employment of the petitioners and or interfering with the petitioners’ rights as per the contract dated January 21, 2014,” read the order in part.

In their suit, the employees claim that the County Government, through the Chief Officer for Finance, has constructively terminated their employment by issuing letters dated September 17, 2025. They argue that replacing them in their job designations amounts to a violation of their rights.

The employees were appointed as clerical officers in various job groups, with their appointments taking effect on January 20, 2014.

Their appointments were confirmed on May 12, 2025, on permanent and pensionable terms, backdated to their initial date of appointment.

On January 16, 2025, they were invited to appear before the respondents for suitability interviews, which they attended.

The interviews followed a request from the Chief Officer in charge of Public Service Management for the promotion of officers within the department.

On July 31, 2025, they received text messages directing them to collect their appointment letters from the office of the Chief Officer for Public Service Management.

The petitioners stated that they have neither been dismissed nor subjected to any disciplinary proceedings and have never reapplied for reappointment.

However, on September 19, 2025, they were informed that the County Government had resolved to terminate the employment of about 30 clerical officers purportedly appointed by the County Secretary and Head of Public Service on January 20, 2014.

.

