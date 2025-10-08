Narok Launches mass livestock vaccination campaign to boost meat export

The government will launch a mass livestock vaccination campaign targeting 1.5 million animals within Narok County on October 7 in Nkoilale village, Narok West Sub-County, county Governor Patrick ole Ntutu has announced during a handover ceremony of a school bus to Olasiti Primary school in Narok East Sub County.[George Sayagie,Standard]

Narok County has launched mass vaccination of livestock aimed at combating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR).

This initiative is designed to establish the region as a disease-free area eligible for international meat exports.

With an investment of Sh93.9 million, the program aims to vaccinate 1.5 million livestock, starting with 790,000 cattle.

This campaign is part of Kenya’s broader strategy to access global markets, particularly in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

The initiative was officially launched at Nkoilale Market in Siana Ward, where Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu described it as a historic turning point for the county’s livestock sector.

“With this vaccination drive, Narok is not only protecting animals but also opening doors to the global market. Our farmers will benefit through increased prices, improved productivity, and higher incomes,” said Ntutu.

The campaign aims to vaccinate 70 per cent of the county's livestock in its first phase and will be conducted across all 30 wards.

It will be coordinated by local committees made up of farmer cooperative leaders, ward administrators, chiefs, and livestock extension officers.

To ease the financial burden on farmers, the government has introduced an e-voucher subsidy system.

Under this system, farmers will contribute Sh50 per animal, while the government covers the remaining Sh110 of the total vaccination cost of Sh160.

Livestock must be registered through the Kenya Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (KIAMIS) to qualify for this support.

According to Allan Azegele, Director of Veterinary Services, the national government has prioritized Narok County in its strategy to eradicate livestock diseases and enhance access to foreign markets.

“To access the international meat market, the government has identified Narok as a key county where we will establish disease-free livestock compartments. This will allow exporters to confidently source animals from the region,” Dr. Azegele stated.

He was joined at the launch by senior officials, including Dr. David Kioos (Livestock Sector Adviser at the Presidential Economic Transformation Secretariat), Dr. Samson Mchelule (CEO, Kenya Veterinary Association), and Dr. Alex Sabuni (CEO, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute – KEVEVAPI).

To ensure quality and effective coverage, Narok has deployed 15 licensed veterinary surgeons and 130 trained animal health technicians, all accredited by the Kenya Veterinary Board.

The vaccines used in the campaign have been procured from KEVEVAPI to guarantee traceability and safety.

The broader investment also includes Sh4.52 million earmarked for Artificial Insemination (A.I.) services, which will fund the purchase of A.I. kits, semen, nitrogen tanks, and technician training.

Additionally, Sh2.21 million has been dedicated to operationalizing the Mutenkuar Milk Aggregation Centre in KCW Ward.

Despite the optimism surrounding this initiative, some stakeholders have raised concerns about the potential for reinfection due to uncontrolled wildlife movements near the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

“Buffaloes and wildebeests can spread FMD to cattle, especially in open grazing areas close to the Mara. Unless we address the issue of wildlife transmission, this exercise may not produce the desired results,” Ntutu warned.

FMD and PPR affect both domesticated livestock and wild ungulates, making wildlife-livestock interfaces particularly vulnerable during migration seasons.

Nonetheless, Roseline Nakola, Narok County Veterinary Director, remains optimistic about the campaign’s inclusivity and effectiveness.

“No farmer will be left behind. Even those who have not yet registered will be included during the campaign,” she affirmed.

This vaccination initiative is part of the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP) and is being implemented in collaboration with 14 farmer cooperatives to ensure strong community participation and long-term sustainability.

If successful, the program could significantly enhance Narok’s livestock industry, increase rural incomes, and help Kenya secure a stronger position in the global meat export market.