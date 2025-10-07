×
Tension, protests in Njoro as man is shot dead with an arrow

By Daniel Chege | Oct. 7, 2025

Tension has gripped the Stoo Mbili area in Njoro, Nakuru County, following the death of a man who was shot with an arrow at his mother’s home.

Irate residents took to the streets on Monday morning, barricading the Nakuru-Narok Highway for several hours. They demanded the return of the body of the deceased, identified as Anthony Njogu, alias Mkenya, which they claimed had been taken by police.

When officers arrived, the residents engaged them in running battles for nearly an hour before being overpowered and dispersed.

According to Patrick Kamau, armed cattle rustlers raided their home at night and attempted to steal his grandmother’s cow, but were unsuccessful.

“My uncle noticed them and informed my grandmother, who screamed for help. When the thieves realised they had been discovered, they went to my uncle’s house,” said Kamau.

He recounted how the attackers attempted to force open a window but, when unsuccessful, broke through a mud wall and shot Njogu with an arrow, striking him in the chest.

“They vandalised the room before entering and shooting my uncle,” Kamau said.

He lamented the deteriorating security situation in the area, noting that many residents had lost livestock and crops to daring criminals.

“Whenever we call for help, the police ask us to fuel their Land Cruiser. Even after providing fuel money, they often arrive the following day,” he added.

John Mathenge, a relative, said Njogu took him in after he lost his mother in 2022.

“I will miss him. He was a good person.”

Njogu is survived by a wife and child.

Lucy Wanjiru, a resident, said the community has been living in fear due to rampant theft and cattle rustling.

“These crimes happen almost daily. Recently, a woman lost her livestock. A few days later, an elderly man lost his goats,” she said.

“Are we not Kenyans? We live in constant fear, always anticipating the next attack?”

Joshua Nyaga said that on Sunday, they chased thieves who had made away with three sacks—two containing chickens and one with geese. They managed to recover the sacks and a phone believed to belong to one of the suspects.

“We want the authorities to help us identify the culprits. We can’t live like this,” said Mr Nyaga.

Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru said investigations are ongoing.

