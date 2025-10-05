Maasai culture in spotlight as Ole Munke launches 'Beautiful Burdens'

Ole Munke Speaking during the Launch of the Book at the Maasai Mara university. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Acclaimed Maasai author and lecturer David Ole Munke recently launched his new book, Beautiful Burdens, which sheds light on the struggles faced by Maasai girls.

The launch, held at Maasai Mara University, attracted an audience of over 200 guests, including students, scholars, cultural custodians, and literary enthusiasts from across the country.

The book addresses the harmful cultural practices that affect girls in Maasailand.

Munke, known for his captivating storytelling and dedication to preserving Maa oral literature, urged Maasai girls to resist detrimental cultural norms and to pursue education and empowerment.

“This book is inspired by the resilience of girls who continue to rise despite the burdens of outdated traditions. Beautiful Burdens is a voice of hope and strength for them,” Munke stated in his keynote speech.

Beautiful Burdens tells the fictional yet relatable story of Timanoi, a young Maasai girl navigating the challenges of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), early marriage, and limited access to education.

Through Timanoi’s journey, Munke presents the harsh realities many girls in pastoralist communities face while highlighting their inner strength and ability to overcome.

The book is a tribute to Munke’s late mother, Phelis Naisiae ene Munke, who, despite lacking formal education, raised and educated thirteen children and welcomed many others into her home.

Munke credited her as his inspiration for storytelling and for shaping his understanding of Maasai culture.

Beautiful Burdens is the latest addition to Munke’s growing body of work.

As a lecturer at Maasai Mara University, he is recognised as one of Kenya’s leading voices in indigenous literature.

Throughout his writings, Munke consistently weaves themes of cultural identity, resilience, gender equality, and the conflict between tradition and progress.

He emphasises that preserving the Maasai way of life does not prevent critical reflection and positive change.

“Culture is not static. Our people can honour their roots while embracing practices that uplift rather than harm,” he told the audience.

Among those who praised the launch was Margaret Koileken, a local educationist and advocate for girls' rights.

“This book speaks truth to power. It uplifts girls and challenges women to take their place in leadership through education,” she said.

“Ole Munke is using literature as a powerful tool for social transformation.”

Koileken encouraged young girls to break free from “the bondage of outdated customs” and explore the opportunities that education can provide.

Munke also shared his vision for establishing a Maasai Cultural Centre at Maasai Mara University—a hub for cultural exchange, storytelling, and mentorship between students and local elders.

He proposed the idea of regular Oleng’oti Nights, modelled after traditional Maasai gatherings, where knowledge about herbal medicine, proverbs, and oral literature would be passed down to younger generations within a university setting.

“We must create bridges between the academy and the community,” Munke affirmed. “This Centre will be a place where culture and education walk hand in hand.”

The launch concluded with tributes to other prominent Maasai writers, including Phoebe Nadupoi Larmoi, Maison ole Nkurruna, Tiwaine ole Nchoko, and Dr. Nchorira Naikuni, all of whom have made significant contributions to the documentation and promotion of Maasai literature.

As he closed his speech, Munke invoked a powerful Maasai proverb: “Eji meetae arriya anaa nyoo? anaa nyoo?” which translates to, “Who knows it better than the one directly concerned?” This serves as a fitting reminder that true cultural stories must be told by those who have lived them.