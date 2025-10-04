Narok man filmed assaulting ex-wife freed on Sh800,000 bond

Screenshot of the viral video of a woman by assaulted.

A man who filmed assaulting a woman in Narok has been freed on a Sh800,000 bond.

Jackson Senchura Keiwa was on Friday granted bond by Resident Magistrate Esther Mwikali Mutuku after the prosecution failed to prove that he posed a risk of interfering with witnesses if released.

In her ruling, Mutuku noted that Keiwa has a stable residence and does not pose a flight risk.

She also stated that the accused was not considered a threat to the complainant, as she has since moved on and remarried.

The court, however warned Keiwa against any form of witness interference, including contact with his ex-wife, and ordered him to attend all court sessions until the case is resolved.

Keiwa was among a group of four men who were captured on video assaulting a woman.

Preliminary reports indicated that the said woman, a mother of two, had walked out of her marriage to the accused and remarried another man, a decision that angered her family.

Sources close to the family reported that the woman had endured a troubled marriage before she chose to leave in search of a better life.

Unfortunately, her decision sparked outrage within her family, leading to the brutal assault by her siblings.

The shocking footage prompted public outcry and renewed demands for action against gender-based violence and harmful cultural practices that infringe upon women's rights.

The four brothers involved in the assault are currently on the run, with police conducting an active manhunt to apprehend them.

Human rights organisations condemned the attack and urged authorities to ensure that the woman gets comprehensive protection and support, including psychosocial care and legal recourse.