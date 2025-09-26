Kajiado Governor Lenku seeks help to recover Sh10.5b from Magadi Soda

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku addressing participants during the stakeholders of the upcoming Maa Cultural Week Breakfast Roundtable at Nairobi Serena Hotel on August 18, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku has appealed to the Senate to assist his county in recovering Sh10.5 billion owed to it in land rates by the Magadi Soda Mining Company, which has declined to honour its obligations for many years.

Lenku, who appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee, said the company, which has been in the area for 100 years and occupies 400,000 acres of land, should be compelled to pay the land rates that would go a long way in supporting development activities.