Six major political parties ready for the Narok town ward by-election

An epic political battle is shaping up in Narok Town Ward, where six major political formations are preparing for a showdown in the November 27 by-election.

President William Ruto’s UDA, Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP, Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee, Raila Odinga’s ODM, Jimmy Wanjigi’s Safina, and the youth-led Kenya Moja Movement are ready for the contest.

The by-election follows the passing of Lucas Kudate, the former MCA from ODM, who died in February Last year, while undergoing treatment in Nairobi.

The vacancy has triggered what is fast becoming a proxy national contest — a referendum on political strength, party unity, and the growing appetite for new political alternatives.

The contest has already attracted more than 15 candidates, each backed by various political interests, clans, and grassroots movements.

For the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the ruling party, the contest has exposed internal fissures. Four hopefuls — Kanyinke Kudate (son of the late MCA), Sarah Kudate (his widow), Hezron Koori (a businessman), and Joseph Kamau — are all eyeing the party’s nomination.

Concerned about a possible fallout, Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu is reportedly mediating behind the scenes to build consensus around a single UDA candidate, hoping to avoid a divisive nomination that could split the vote.

In contrast, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) — led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua — has seized the opportunity to position itself as a fresh alternative amid growing discontent with the ruling coalition.

DCP’s lineup includes Douglas Masikonte, Geoffrey Masikonte, Evans Tirike Torome, and Joshua Ole Kuputah, a respected peace ambassador.

Kuputah appears to be the frontrunner after receiving a formal endorsement at the DCP headquarters in Nairobi, flanked by Cleophas Malala (Deputy Party Leader) and Martine Ole Kamwaro, the party’s Narok North parliamentary aspirant.

“This is a battle for the soul of Narok,” said Kamwaro. “The people want leaders who represent their frustrations, not recycled elites.”

Adding to the complexity is the entry of the Kenya Moja Movement, a youth-led political alliance branding itself as the “Third Force.”

The movement recently dropped its earlier candidate Kuraru ole Naeku and unveiled Ian Duncan D’Baba, a charismatic university student leader, hoping to ride on the wave of youth disenchantment and anti-establishment fervor.

“We are not here to negotiate with the status quo. We are here to replace it,” a youth supporter Jonathan Nampaso told a rally in Narok. “Narok Town is not for sale to political dynasties and party cartels.”

The Jubilee Party, associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, is hoping to regroup in the region. Three aspirants — Saruni Kipukel, Francis Kavuva, and Erick Ondita — are seeking the Jubilee ticket. Ondita, in particular, is believed to enjoy backing from former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, adding a national dimension to his candidacy.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which previously held the seat, has fronted Isaiah Odira Agan, hoping to retain its foothold in the county despite waning influence in recent years.

Also in the race is Opondo Okuparu, representing Jimmy Wanjigi’s Safina Party, whose growing involvement in grassroots politics has not gone unnoticed.

On the streets of Narok, voters are already engaged in heated debates about the future of the ward.

“We don’t want leaders who disappear after elections,” said Daniel Kipeen, a boda boda rider. “We want someone who lives among us and understands our daily struggles.”

Others are hopeful for a generational change. “This might be the time for the youth to rise. The Kenya Moja candidate looks promising — fresh ideas, new energy,” said Grace Nareyo, a 27-year-old fruit vendor.

Still, loyalty to the ruling coalition remains strong in some quarters. “UDA brought us to power, but they must listen to the people,” said Nancy Mungai, a businesswoman at Nyawera Road Narok town. “They need one candidate — not four.”

Though only a ward seat, the Narok Town by-election is viewed by many analysts as a test of political strength ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“The race in Narok Town is a microcosm of the national political climate — fragmentation, voter fatigue, and the rise of political outsiders,” said political analyst David Sang. “The winner here may be less important than the message sent to Nairobi.”