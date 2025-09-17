Court orders the arrest of MP Musa Sirma

National Government Constituencies Development Fund Committe chair and Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma during the National Assembly's Committee on National Government Constituency Development Fund meeting at Continental House, Nairobi in September 7th,2023 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A court in Kabarnet, Baringo County, has ordered the arrest of Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma.

The Deputy Registrar Caroline Tabuche has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IG) Douglas Kanga, to enforce the arrest order.

Tabuche ordered the arrest after Sirma failed to attend court to explain why he had failed to pay over Sh2.7 million, owed to former MP Moses Lessonet following a 2017 Election Petition.

“In the circumstances, warrants are issued against the petitioner (Sirma) and the same should be implemented by the IG,” ruled Tabuche.

On August 21, Sirma was issued with a notice to show cause why he should not be committed to a civil jail for failing to pay Lessonet his dues.

On September 3, 2025, the matter was mentioned for the notice to show cause against the MP but his lawyer appeared and indicated that payment had been made.

The lawyer asked for time to evidence the proof of payment and the court granted him 14 days.

However, yesterday, Sirma and his lawyer did not appear in court.

Through his Lawyer Kipkoech Ngetich, Lessonet applied for warrants of arrest against Sirma.

Kipkoech submitted that Sirma was not only absent, but he had not filed evidence of payment nor show cause why serious actions should not be taken against him.

“Despite promising to file proof of payment, the same has not been done. Furthermore, the MP and his lawyer are absent, we pray for warrants of arrest,” submitted Kipkoech.

Tabuche, in her ruling, concurred with Kipkoech.

“No proof of payment has been presented and, in his absence, no cause has been shown as to why warrants should not be issued against the MP,” she ruled.

Sirma had sued Lessonet, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Eldama Ravine Returning Officer Peter Kuria after he lost the 2017 General Elections.

He wanted the results which went in favour of Lessonet quashed by court, citing irregularities and illegalities.

However, on March 2, 2018, he lost the case and Judge Edward Muriithi ordered him to pay the three parties Sh2 million each, totalling up to Sh6 million.

The judge ruled that Sirma provided no evidence to show that Lessonet rigged the General Elections. He dismissed Sirma’s petition and ordered him to pay the cost.

“The Petitioner has caused unnecessary expense to the respondents in defending the multiple applications and he is liable to pay them for costs,” ruled Muriithi.

“In accordance with Rule 30, the court makes an order for the total amount of costs payable by the petitioner to the respondents at Sh2 million each,” the judge added.

Aggrieved, Sirma appealed but appellate judges Fatuma Sichale, Sankale Kantai and former Judge Peter Waki, dismissed his appeal on May 31, 2018.

The judges ruled that Sirma filed an invalid notice of appeal. They termed it irregular and incompetent and dismissed.

On November 19, 2018, The Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal calculated Lessonet’s costs at Sh3.22 million including taxation fees.

Court records show that Sirma has only paid Sh500,000 but has defaulted on the over Sh2.7 million.